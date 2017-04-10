New testing shows 'Jane Doe' found in 1973 Pennsylvania was likely from Southeast
Last year, a forensic artist with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children completed a 3D facial reconstruction of a Jane Doe found in Pennsylvania in 1973. New chemical isotope testing reveals the young woman was probably born and raised in the Southeast.
