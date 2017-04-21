New bill would toughen Pa. DUI laws
New bill would toughen Pa. DUI laws for repeat offenders If a new bill becomes law, Pennsylvania's drunk driving laws would become tougher for repeat offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Thu
|John Kotsch
|21
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Jimmy Franks
|1,308
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC