More \232a

More \232a

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A man trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop's eating challenge has choked to death in Denver. A man trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop's eating challenge has choked to death in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 10 hr Sean Splicer 2,713
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... 18 hr Lawrence Wolf 7
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Three Rivers 1,300
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Sun Cath League of Du... 1
News 'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r... Sun Cath League of Du... 5
News Community college opposed (Jun '08) Sun Sean Splicer 16
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 29 wild man 9
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC