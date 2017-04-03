Mom trying to prove Lauren Agee's death wasn't an accident

Emotional moment dog owner braves frozen river to save his drowning pup Cosmo - and then falls through the ice himself Get ready for 'real war': Russia and Iran warn Trump they will retaliate militarily against US if it crosses their 'red line' again with attacks on Assad There's a terrifying sense of deja vu as the Generals take over the White House and guide us towards another war says JOHN R BRADLEY Just what were those devices on the table in Trump's improvised Mar-a-Lago war room? Security experts analyze the high-tech boxes Disturbing truth about how Janet Jackson's marriage was doomed from the start: How pop star's wedding to her Qatari husband was a mixing of two VERY different cultures Teenage girl and her boyfriend 'beat her grandparents to death in their own home, then tried to commit suicide after an hour-long SWAT siege' Tragedy as ninth grader at a Pennsylvania high school ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.