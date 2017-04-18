McDonald's order trips up Facebook slaying suspect
Maj. William Teper Jr., of the Pennsylvania State Police, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Troop E headquarters in Erie, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|6 hr
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|6 hr
|Lighton
|2
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|Consolidation
|20
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|kyman
|4
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Jimmy Franks
|1,306
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC