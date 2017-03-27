Man who 'raped and dismembered teen' faces death penalty
The boyfriend who is accused of the rape, murder and dismemberment of his girlfriend's 14-year-old adopted daughter will face the death penalty if he is convicted of his alleged crimes. Jacob Sullivan, 44, was charged in early January alongside his girlfriend Sara Packer, 42, for the gruesome murder of Grace Packer, 14, who was killed July of 2016.
