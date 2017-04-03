Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
The 44-year-old Pennsylvanian was wearing a "Drunk Lives Matter" t-shirt when he was arrested last month for driving under the influence near his home in Newville, cops report. Gutshall, driving a Ford pickup, was pulled over after a patrolman observed him "committing multiple traffic violations."
