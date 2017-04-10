Man serving 2 life terms in 2 fatal shootings denied relief by court

A man serving two life terms for shooting two men to death in Lancaster in 1993 was denied relief by a Pennsylvania appeals court. Marlon Hurdle, 44, who was 20 when he fatally shot two men in vehicle, was denied relief that he should be treated as a juvenile under a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found mandatory life sentences for juveniles "unconstitutional."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.