Man gets 10 to 20 years in Pennsylvania church shooting

A man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a fellow churchgoer during Sunday services in a suburban Philadelphia church. Forty-six-year-old Mark Storms of Lansdale was sentenced Tuesday on voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment convictions in Montgomery County in the April 2016 death of 27-year-old Robert Braxton III.

