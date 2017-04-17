Man accused of hiding corpse of Hopatcong resident Ashley Castro on Route 22 will remain jailed
A Pennsylvania man who allegedly moved and concealed a woman's body in a highway median after she died in a nearby motel will remain jailed until his trial. A Somerset County judge issued the ruling Monday after determining that David DeSantos posed a significant flight risk.
