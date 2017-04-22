Man accused of abusing kids with dog shock collar, needles, pliers
LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Penn. -- A Pennsylvania man is facing a long list of charges on allegations that he beat and abused his children for years, CBS Philly reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|1 hr
|Shanon
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,305
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC