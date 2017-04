Lookout towers help first responders during fire season

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EDT AND THEREAFTER - This March 9, 2017, photo shows a fire lookout tower in Mehoopany Twp., Pa. ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EDT AND THEREAFTER - In this March 9, 2017, photo, Charles Womer, a retired fire watcher, climbs the stairs to a fire lookout tower in Mehoopany Twp., Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.