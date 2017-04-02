Lindsey Graham to Back 'Nuclear Option' to Stop Dem Filibuster on Gorsuch
Marie Louise Gorsuch, wife of Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch , talks to her husband during a break in testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Sena. When Leahy pressed him on whether the president could ignore a court order, Gorsuch replied: "You better believe I expect judicial decrees to be obeyed".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|1 hr
|News Reader
|5
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|14 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r...
|15 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|5
|Community college opposed (Jun '08)
|16 hr
|Sean Splicer
|16
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Sean Splicer
|2,712
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 30
|David Coleman
|1,298
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|wild man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC