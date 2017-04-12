John Legend Teams With Penn on Criminal Justice Reform
Ten-time Grammy award-winning artist and University of Pennsylvania alum John Legend is joining the advisory board of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at Penn Law. "I am thrilled to be working with my alma mater on critical issues facing our criminal justice system," Legend said in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|10 hr
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Sean
|2,714
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 11
|Jimmy Franks
|1,305
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Apr 8
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC