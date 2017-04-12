John Legend Teams With Penn on Crimin...

John Legend Teams With Penn on Criminal Justice Reform

Ten-time Grammy award-winning artist and University of Pennsylvania alum John Legend is joining the advisory board of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at Penn Law. "I am thrilled to be working with my alma mater on critical issues facing our criminal justice system," Legend said in a release.

