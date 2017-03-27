Ivanka Trump at Penn: polished, removed and 'destined for success'
Have top stories from The Daily Pennsylvanian delivered to your inbox every day, Sunday through Thursday, when Penn classes are in session. Just complete the form below to get started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pennsylvanian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|4 hr
|News Reader
|5
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|17 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r...
|18 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|5
|Community college opposed (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|Sean Splicer
|16
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|22 hr
|Sean Splicer
|2,712
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Mar 30
|David Coleman
|1,298
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|wild man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC