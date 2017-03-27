Ivanka Trump at Penn: polished, remov...

Ivanka Trump at Penn: polished, removed and 'destined for success'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Pennsylvanian

Have top stories from The Daily Pennsylvanian delivered to your inbox every day, Sunday through Thursday, when Penn classes are in session. Just complete the form below to get started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pennsylvanian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... 4 hr News Reader 5
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... 17 hr Cath League of Du... 1
News 'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r... 18 hr Cath League of Du... 5
News Community college opposed (Jun '08) 19 hr Sean Splicer 16
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 22 hr Sean Splicer 2,712
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Mar 30 David Coleman 1,298
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 29 wild man 9
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC