In Mexico, fears a new plant will kill wastewater farming

Farmers in the Mezquital Valley use untreated sewage from Mexico City to water and fertilizer thei... . In this March 17, 2017 photo, a worker carries a shovel as he walks through an alfalfa field in early morning fog, on his way to manage the flood irrigation with wastewater of a field where corn will be planted, in Santa A... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.