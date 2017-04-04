Hundreds of structurally deficient bridges found in central Pennsylvania
In September 2015, crews were out inspecting the Norman Wood Bridge in southern York County when one inspector says he spotted what looked like a line someone had drawn with a magic marker on a steel girder, but soon he knew they had a bigger problem than graffiti when he realized he could see through it. PennDOT assistant bridge engineer district 8 Rich Runyen said "I was in the office when it happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|3 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Tue
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Three Rivers
|1,300
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|5
|Community college opposed (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Sean Splicer
|16
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC