Hundreds of structurally deficient bridges found in central Pennsylvania

14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

In September 2015, crews were out inspecting the Norman Wood Bridge in southern York County when one inspector says he spotted what looked like a line someone had drawn with a magic marker on a steel girder, but soon he knew they had a bigger problem than graffiti when he realized he could see through it. PennDOT assistant bridge engineer district 8 Rich Runyen said "I was in the office when it happened.

