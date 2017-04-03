Housing options help autistic adults ...

Housing options help autistic adults find independence

21 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Masha Gregory was nervous to move out of her parents' home and into her own place, where the 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman worried about making friends and being away from her parents. But after living in her own apartment at a complex that focuses on adults with autism, she's made new friends and found she loves her independence.

