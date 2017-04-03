Growing concern for post office as do...

Growing concern for post office as dog attacks near a high

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Booming online retail sales is good news for the U.S. Postal Service, but its carriers are incurring a cost: more dog bites. Booming online retail sales is good news for the U.S. Postal Service, but its carriers are incurring a cost: more dog bites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... 5 hr Mrs Olsons coffee... 8
News Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust Wed Christsharian Dee... 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Tue Sean Splicer 2,713
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Three Rivers 1,300
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News 'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 5
News Community college opposed (Jun '08) Apr 2 Sean Splicer 16
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC