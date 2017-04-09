Get happy: Four well-being workouts

Get happy: Four well-being workouts

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Age

Relieving stress and anxiety might help you feel better - for a bit. Martin E.P. Seligman, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and a pioneer in the field of positive psychology, does not see alleviating negative emotions as a path to happiness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... Sat Jimmy Franks 12
News Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva... Apr 7 Jimmy Franks 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Apr 7 Jimmy Franks 1,303
News Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ... Apr 6 Whack Nude Cheeks 1
News Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Apr 4 Sean Splicer 2,713
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC