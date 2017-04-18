Free Pass for Taxes Owed to Pennsylvania?
Starting April 21 and continuing to June 19, the Pennsylvania Tax Amnesty Program will waive all penalties and slash the interest rate on outstanding tax delinquencies that existed as of the end of 2015. Both the state and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue are participating in the program created in Act 84 of 2016.
