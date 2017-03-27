Florida visit gives Xi another opportunity to promote - new type of great power relations'

US presidents have long hosted their chief allies and rivals at relatively informal, getting to know you sessions stripped of the pomp and circumstance of a state visit. Dwight Eisenhower invited the Soviet Union's Nikita Khrushchev to his Pennsylvania farm in 1959 and Richard Nixon hosted Khrushchev's successor, Leonid Brezhnev, at his home in California in 1973.

