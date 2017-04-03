Flood-stricken city in Colombia mourn...

Flood-stricken city in Colombia mourns as death toll climbs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 wer... . A man washes a shirt in muddy water in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 5 hr Three Rivers 1,300
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... 18 hr Baptistism by Proxy 6
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Sun Cath League of Du... 1
News 'I was the best qualified': Biden regrets not r... Sun Cath League of Du... 5
News Community college opposed (Jun '08) Sun Sean Splicer 16
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Sun Sean Splicer 2,712
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 29 wild man 9
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC