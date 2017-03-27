FBI corruption probe in Pennsylvania ...

FBI corruption probe in Pennsylvania had many more targets

20 hrs ago

Fresh revelations show how federal authorities tried to use disgraced former state Treasurer Rob McCord to implicate others in a broad pay-to-play investigation of Pennsylvania government, but it leaves the question of whether the FBI probe is effectively finished. The investigation dates to 2009, when the FBI set up a fake company with phony executives who began hiring lobbyists in Harrisburg and making campaign contributions.

