Family of man shot by Facebook killer...

Family of man shot by Facebook killer forgive murderer

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Facebook killer who murdered elderly man live on social media has committed suicide: Pennsylvania cops say gunman shot himself during police chase Pictured: Married FedEx worker, 31, accused of raping and murdering Google executive while she jogged appears in court and has bail set at $10million Worker at Russian 'Troll factory' lifts the lid on how the Kremlin DID try to influence US elections, how staff are ashamed of their jobs... and why their 'fake news' has little effect Richard Simmons hospitalized in California while 'battling severe indigestion' - marking the first time he has left home in over THREE years Mother, 27, is arrested for 'offering up her three-year-old daughter for sex with man she met online in exchange for $6,000' Now Sofia Vergara's ex-fiancA© Nick Loeb accuses her of violating his First Amendment rights in latest twist of legal saga over frozen embryos they ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15) 6 hr kyman 4
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sun Jimmy Franks 1,306
News Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c... Apr 14 Safe Space Snowfl... 5
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Apr 13 Sean 2,714
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... Apr 8 Jimmy Franks 12
News Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva... Apr 7 Jimmy Franks 2
News Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ... Apr 6 Whack Nude Cheeks 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC