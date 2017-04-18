Dog wardens canvassing Dauphin County
Dauphin County Treasurer Janis Creason today reminded all dog owners that state dog wardens will canvass the county during the week of June 5 to ensure all dog owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs. Pennsylvania law requires that all dogs three months or older be licensed by January 1 of each year.
