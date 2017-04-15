Day's Training Goal: Subdue Spotted Lanternfly
Volunteers committed to help eradicate the spotted lanternfly , a destructive insect pest that threatens to destroy hardwood and fruit trees in Montgomery and Berks counties and elsewhere across Pennsylvania, are scheduled to be trained in that task today from noon to 2 p.m. in the Center at Spring Street, 200 W. Spring St. The session is free to attend and open to the public. With warm weather approaching, the department is seeking volunteers to place sticky bands on Tree of Heaven trees to kill adult insects that live on them.
