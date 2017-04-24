Coal jobs aren't coming back, and Trump plans to kill the alternatives
If Trump wants to help coal communities recover, feeding them false hope about coal's revival isn't the answer. Blair Zimmerman, Pennsylvania's Greene County Commissioner, knows coal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 19
|Jimmy Franks
|1,308
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|2
|First transgender discrimination case to challe... (Jan '15)
|Apr 18
|kyman
|4
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|Apr 14
|Safe Space Snowfl...
|5
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 13
|Sean
|2,714
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC