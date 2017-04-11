Camera Bartolotta: Pennsylvania to su...

Camera Bartolotta: Pennsylvania to support mothers and children affected by postpartum depression

Nearly 21,000 Pennsylvania babies and their mothers are affected by postpartum depression every year. Depression following the birth of a child can strike any new mother, and with roughly 15 percent of moms affected annually, the time to act is now.

