Budget passage must become state's priority
Without an approved budget in place when Pennsylvania's fiscal year begins on July 1, Harrisburg should not be permitted to spend money outside the realm of vital services. If a budget isn't passed and signed into law by 11:59 p.m. June 30, the Pennsylvania Treasury's power to release money for salaries and other routine expenditures should cease until the Legislature and governor complete their budget-preparation work.
