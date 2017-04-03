Budget fight of cuts vs. taxes heads ...

Budget fight of cuts vs. taxes heads to Pennsylvania Senate

3 hrs ago

Pennsylvania's House Republican majority this week muscled through a $31.5 billion response to Gov. Tom Wolf 's budget plan. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate with a heavy emphasis on belt-tightening in human services, prisons and state operations to whittle down a massive deficit.

