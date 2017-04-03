Budget fight of cuts vs. taxes heads to Pennsylvania Senate
Pennsylvania's House Republican majority this week muscled through a $31.5 billion response to Gov. Tom Wolf 's budget plan. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate with a heavy emphasis on belt-tightening in human services, prisons and state operations to whittle down a massive deficit.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|10 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|11
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|18 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,303
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Thu
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
