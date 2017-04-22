Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targ...

Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for censorship, library group says

Embattled comedian Bill Cosby's award-winning children's books series has landed on the American Library Association's list of top 10 books targeted for removal from school libraries. The annual list from the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tends to include a broad range of titles with the potential to offend.

Born Again Gay

Alpharetta, GA

#1 2 hrs ago
The Librarians are on it
.
If a little kid grows up to be 'Just Like Dad' he will go to jail for grabbing a handful of woman parts
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-snuxS52FmqA/UDUvmWP...
Colin Grey

Hockessin, DE

#2 1 hr ago
Born Again Gay wrote:
The Librarians are on it
.
If a little kid grows up to be 'Just Like Dad' he will go to jail for grabbing a handful of woman parts
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-snuxS52FmqA/UDUvmWP...
Heard you su:ck little fat babies dlcks

Judged:

1

1

