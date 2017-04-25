Auditor general finds 'major problems' with Pennsylvania unemployment system
Pennsylvania's auditor general said Tuesday that he found major problems with the accounting and oversight of a fund related to issues plaguing the state's unemployment compensation system. A dispute over how the state uses the supplemental money on its unemployment compensation system led to the layoffs of hundreds of workers in December and lengthy wait times for residents calling for assistance.
