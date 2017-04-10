Ancestry.com helps family of dead boy...

Ancestry.com helps family of dead boy find man posing as him

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chron

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft after the child's aunt discovered the ruse through Ancestry.com, federal authorities said. FILE-- A Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft after the child's aunt discovered the ruse through Ancestry.com, federal authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c... 36 min Freddie 6
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Jimmy Franks 1,305
News Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives... Apr 8 Jimmy Franks 12
News Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva... Apr 7 Jimmy Franks 2
News Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ... Apr 6 Whack Nude Cheeks 1
News Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Apr 4 Sean Splicer 2,713
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC