Amtrak to launch repairs at New York's troubled Penn Station

Traveling through the nation's busiest transit hub, New York's Pennsylvania Station, will become even more cumbersome as Amtrak takes some tracks out of service for repairs after recent derailments disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of commuters in recent weeks. The construction will create further headaches for passengers, but Wick Moorman, Chief Executive Officer of the national passenger rail company, said in a call with reporters on Thursday that replacing some of the infrastructure is "critical."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.