2Hasan Minhaja s harshest burns at the White House correspondentsa dinner
President Trump wasn't there to roast in person at the White House correspondents' dinner. But that didn't stop the evening's entertainer, Hasan Minhaj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and i...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|27
|Woman spends $35,000 to care for a sick dog upd...
|3 hr
|Charlie
|13
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Apr 28
|Jimmy Franks
|1,312
|Is state legislature beholden to teachers union? (Mar '11)
|Apr 26
|Ghost Teachers
|349
|Should PA consolidate school districts? (Dec '13)
|Apr 20
|John Kotsch
|21
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|Apr 19
|Lighton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC