22 phrases a self-respecting Pennsylvanian would never say
You can tell if someone's new to Pennsylvania based on how they pronounce the names of certain cities or their opinions about food. That's not all, though.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Cosby's 'Little Bill' books targeted for c...
|1 hr
|Colin Grey
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|Jimmy Franks
|1,305
|Punch card featuring Trump, other conservatives...
|Sat
|Jimmy Franks
|12
|Storm to spread snow from Michigan to Pennsylva...
|Apr 7
|Jimmy Franks
|2
|Superintendent: Dallas student disciplined for ...
|Apr 6
|Whack Nude Cheeks
|1
|Man Wearing Dumb T-Shirt In Drunk Bust
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|Sean Splicer
|2,713
