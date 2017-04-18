2 Pennsylvanians arrested on drug charges in Paterson

Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2py5XpR Preston Henwood, 26, of Jefferson Township, and Kathryn Driscoll, 23, of Gouldsboro, were pulled over by officers in the Passaic County Sheriff's Office bureau of narcotics after what was described as a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction about 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said in a news release. The detectives were conducting surveillance near 10th Avenue and East 26th Street in Paterson when they saw a blue Hyundai Elantra pull up to the curb and carry out the transaction with an unknown individual, Berdnik said.

