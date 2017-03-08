Workplace Discrimination and Gun Righ...

Workplace Discrimination and Gun Rights: The Confluence of Two Hot Button Issues in Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On January 23, 2017, a noteworthy and interesting bill was introduced in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. House Bill 38 , which was introduced and sponsored by fifteen State Representatives, is aimed at expanding the scope of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to preclude and protect individuals from workplace discrimination stemming from the lawful ownership, use, possession, transportation and storage of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Fri Toothitori 1,307
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Thu Public School Choice 114
Poll Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12) Thu Yuri 76
Election Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14) Mar 6 lgbtq 8
A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ... Mar 5 Ambulance Chaser 2
News Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13) Mar 2 Steve Gratman 59
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 1 tomin cali 4
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC