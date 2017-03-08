Workplace Discrimination and Gun Rights: The Confluence of Two Hot Button Issues in Pennsylvania
On January 23, 2017, a noteworthy and interesting bill was introduced in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. House Bill 38 , which was introduced and sponsored by fifteen State Representatives, is aimed at expanding the scope of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to preclude and protect individuals from workplace discrimination stemming from the lawful ownership, use, possession, transportation and storage of a firearm.
