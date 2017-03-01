Woman won't face Pa. charges for buying gun that killed trooper

Emily Gross, seen here on May 2, 2011, outside federal court in Philadelphia the day she was sentenced to seven months in federal prison for illegally buying a handgun that her boyfriend Daniel Autenrieth later used to kill PA state Trooper Joshua Miller and wound another trooper. A woman whose illegally purchased gun was used to kill a Pennsylvania State Police trooper can't face charges in Pennsylvania because she was already prosecuted by federal authorities, a state court ruled.

