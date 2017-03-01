Woman won't face Pa. charges for buying gun that killed trooper
Emily Gross, seen here on May 2, 2011, outside federal court in Philadelphia the day she was sentenced to seven months in federal prison for illegally buying a handgun that her boyfriend Daniel Autenrieth later used to kill PA state Trooper Joshua Miller and wound another trooper. A woman whose illegally purchased gun was used to kill a Pennsylvania State Police trooper can't face charges in Pennsylvania because she was already prosecuted by federal authorities, a state court ruled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|lgbtq
|112
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|Feb 27
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Feb 26
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Feb 24
|He Named Me Black...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC