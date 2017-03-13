Wolf names ex-senator to Pennsylvania...

Wolf names ex-senator to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission11 minutes ago

9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced his choice of John Wozniak for a seat recently vacated when Sean Logan was appointed to the Pennsylvanian Gaming Control Board. He'd been in the Legislature since 1980 and had served as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Transportation Committee.

