Will You Get a Triple Play?

11 hrs ago

WILK wants you to have some fun with the new instant game from the Pennsylvania Lottery, Triple Play! Listen each weekday during the Morning News with Webster & Nancy for your chance to call in and win! When Webster & Nancy tell you to call, dial 570-883-0098 for your shot to win a stack of eight Triple Play instant games from the Pennsylvania Lottery! You could win up to $100,000! Benefits older Pennsylvanians. Must be 18 years or older to play.

