Wholesale trade tops expectations and hits record in latest good economic news
The automotive sector helped Canadian wholesale sales beat expectations and hit a record in January in another sign of gathering strength in the economy. Statistics Canada says wholesale sales climbed 3.3 per cent to $59.1 billion in January, the largest monthly percentage gain since November 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Star On Homes (Jul '06)
|Sun
|jewspotter
|137
|Fatal hoverboard fire in Pennsylvania triggers ...
|Mar 18
|Christshariahns
|2
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mar 17
|Toothitori
|1,316
|GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ...
|Mar 16
|Righty01
|5
|BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ...
|Mar 15
|Hastert trickledown
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Mar 15
|Sean Splicer
|41
|Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests
|Mar 14
|lgbtq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC