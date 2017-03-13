What roads have been plowed? Track Pa. plows
What roads have been plowed? Track Pennsylvania plows As snow falls, or after the storm, do you wonder where the plows are? Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ngQsoo Head to 511pa.com and use the plow tracker tool. Under the "Zoom to" dropdown select Capital Region, and check the box next to Plow Trucks.
