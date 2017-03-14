Vehicle, speed restrictions lifted on...

Vehicle, speed restrictions lifted on eastern Pennsylvania Interstates

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

With the widespread winter storm impacting the state beginning to ease, Pennsylvania has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions on expressways and Interstates 95 and 476 in southeast Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Turnpike from Carlisle to Morgantown. Vehicle and speed restrictions also remain in place on other Interstates east of Interstate 81. They are Interstates 80, 81, 83, 84, 176, 283, 380, the Pennsylvania Turnpike east of Morgantown, the entire Northeastern Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and all non-interstate expressways outside of the five-county Philadelphia region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) 8 hr lgbtq 40
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests 8 hr lgbtq 2
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) 10 hr Kay 14
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 16 hr Wyo 1,310
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 18 hr Well Well 1,293
News State lawmakers target 'illegal alien invasion'... Mon spytheweb 3
Woman with HIV trying to infect men Mar 12 Source 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC