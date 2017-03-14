Vehicle, speed restrictions lifted on eastern Pennsylvania Interstates

With the widespread winter storm impacting the state beginning to ease, Pennsylvania has lifted the vehicle and speed restrictions on expressways and Interstates 95 and 476 in southeast Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Turnpike from Carlisle to Morgantown. Vehicle and speed restrictions also remain in place on other Interstates east of Interstate 81. They are Interstates 80, 81, 83, 84, 176, 283, 380, the Pennsylvania Turnpike east of Morgantown, the entire Northeastern Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and all non-interstate expressways outside of the five-county Philadelphia region.

