UPMC to affiliate with central Pennsylvania's PinnacleHealth
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has signed a letter of intent to affiliate with central Pennsylvania's PinnacleHealth, even as that network plans to expand by purchasing four more hospitals. UPMC has about 20 hospitals and is the state's largest hospital network.
