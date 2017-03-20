UPMC to affiliate with central Pennsy...

UPMC to affiliate with central Pennsylvania's PinnacleHealth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has signed a letter of intent to affiliate with central Pennsylvania's PinnacleHealth, even as that network plans to expand by purchasing four more hospitals. UPMC has about 20 hospitals and is the state's largest hospital network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP lawmakers, federal gov't to target illegal ... 56 min Righty01 5
BUSTED: Trump campaign chair caught in a motel ... 11 hr Hastert trickledown 1
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) 17 hr Sean Splicer 41
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 23 hr Your Emotional Ba... 1,312
News Harrisburg mayor weighs in on immigration arrests Tue lgbtq 2
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Tue Kay 14
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Well Well 1,293
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC