Two kids struck by a vehicle in North York
Twin boys, one with life-threatening injuries, have been taken to hospital after being struck by a minivan while crossing the street in North York Saturday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. when the boys were trying to cross Sheppard Avenue West at Magellan Drive, east of Jane Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|4 hr
|Ambulance Chaser
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|Mar 3
|OITNB
|7
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mar 3
|Trueword
|73
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC