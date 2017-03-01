Turkey's Erdogan says arrested journalist is 'German spy'
Cavusoglu says a "deep state" in Germany is working to prevent Turkish leaders from campaigning to get Turks living in ... . Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Sexual affair led to Michelle Gentek and her ...
|9 hr
|Stedman
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Pennsylvania Attorne... (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|OITNB
|7
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Trueword
|73
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Fri
|lgbtq
|113
|Man, 42, in custody after exposing himself to a... (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Steve Gratman
|59
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|Feb 28
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC