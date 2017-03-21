Tubby's Nightclub, gutted by fire: 'It was like our baby,' owner says

With Tubby's Nightclub heavily damaged by fire early Sunday, Brittelli said he's not sure if he will be able to rebuild. After a Saturday night with band Can't Be Saved performing, Tubby's was gutted by fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Brittelli said he was working that night at the bar, and left at 2:30 a.m. At five minutes after 3 a.m., he got a call from the security company.

