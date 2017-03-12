Trump voters would be among the bigge...

Trump voters would be among the biggest losers in Republicans' Obamacare replacement plan

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Americans who swept President Trump to victory - lower-income, older voters in conservative, rural parts of the country - stand to lose the most in federal healthcare aid under a Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act , according to a Times analysis of county voting and tax credit data. Among those hit the hardest under the current House bill are 60-year-olds with annual incomes of $30,000.

